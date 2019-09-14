Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.87 N/A 0.48 67.04 2U Inc. 44 2.54 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synaptics Incorporated and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. 2U Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival 2U Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Synaptics Incorporated and 2U Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Synaptics Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -5.27% and an $37 consensus price target. Competitively 2U Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.75, with potential upside of 96.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synaptics Incorporated and 2U Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 0%. Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of 2U Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than 2U Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.