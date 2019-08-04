Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.47 N/A 0.94 18.14 Commercial Metals Company 17 0.35 N/A 1.45 12.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Commercial Metals Company has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Synalloy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 10.8% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Synalloy Corporation has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commercial Metals Company is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synalloy Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Commercial Metals Company has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Synalloy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Commercial Metals Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synalloy Corporation and Commercial Metals Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Commercial Metals Company has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 62.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Commercial Metals Company are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Synalloy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Commercial Metals Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35% Commercial Metals Company -4.99% -2.94% 3.73% 0.11% -22.07% 9.3%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Commercial Metals Company.

Summary

Commercial Metals Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Synalloy Corporation.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.