Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Contrasting side by side

Both Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) compete on a level playing field in the Steel & Iron industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.47 N/A 0.94 18.14 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.54 N/A 0.88 18.45

Demonstrates Synalloy Corporation and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Synalloy Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Synalloy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Synalloy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synalloy Corporation are 3.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has 4.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synalloy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation shares and 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares. Synalloy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation had bullish trend while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.