Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.46 N/A 0.94 18.14 TimkenSteel Corporation 9 0.17 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synalloy Corporation and TimkenSteel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.1 beta means Synalloy Corporation’s volatility is 90.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, TimkenSteel Corporation has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synalloy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, TimkenSteel Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Synalloy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TimkenSteel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Synalloy Corporation and TimkenSteel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TimkenSteel Corporation has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 139.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synalloy Corporation and TimkenSteel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 75.7% respectively. 6.9% are Synalloy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35% TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation has 2.35% stronger performance while TimkenSteel Corporation has -20.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation beats TimkenSteel Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.