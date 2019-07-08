Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Steel & Iron company, Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Synalloy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.11% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Synalloy Corporation has 6.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Synalloy Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.20% 3.50% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Synalloy Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation N/A 16 20.75 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Synalloy Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Synalloy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synalloy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 3.35% 31.22% 37.73% 13.63% 3.85% 17.06% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation has stronger performance than Synalloy Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synalloy Corporation are 3.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Synalloy Corporation’s competitors have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synalloy Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synalloy Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Synalloy Corporation has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synalloy Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Synalloy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Synalloy Corporation’s peers.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.