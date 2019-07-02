Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.46 N/A 0.94 20.75 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.93 9.62

Table 1 highlights Synalloy Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Synalloy Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Synalloy Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Synalloy Corporation’s 0.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synalloy Corporation are 3.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has 3 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synalloy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synalloy Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of Synalloy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 3.35% 31.22% 37.73% 13.63% 3.85% 17.06% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. -3.14% 2.17% -5.2% 0.22% -10.34% -6.88%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation had bullish trend while Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation beats Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.