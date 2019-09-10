Synacor Inc. (SYNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. 2 0.37 N/A -0.19 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 2.76 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synacor Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synacor Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Synacor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Redfin Corporation which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synacor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synacor Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Synacor Inc. has a 32.19% upside potential and an average price target of $1.93. Competitively the consensus price target of Redfin Corporation is $22.3, which is potential 29.58% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synacor Inc. is looking more favorable than Redfin Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synacor Inc. and Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 0% respectively. Synacor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Redfin Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year Synacor Inc. had bearish trend while Redfin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Redfin Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synacor Inc.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.