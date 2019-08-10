Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) Reaches $1.36 52-Week Low; Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) Has 1.53 Sentiment

The stock of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.26 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.36 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $53.77 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $1.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.76M less. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 196,955 shares traded or 44.58% up from the average. Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) has declined 18.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Synacor; 14/05/2018 – Synacor’s Zimbra Platform Shines in Radicati’s 2018 Report on Email Platforms; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/05/2018 – Synacor 1Q Rev $32.9M; 04/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Synacor, Inc. and Certain Officers – SYNC; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 29/03/2018 – SYNACOR – ON MARCH 27, CO, GOOGLE INC ENTERED EXTENSION AMENDMENT TO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 29; 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 08/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 1Q Rev $30M-$32M

Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 159 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 104 cut down and sold equity positions in Perrigo Co PLC. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 112.34 million shares, up from 111.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Perrigo Co PLC in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 70 Increased: 105 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Synacor, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 9.64 million shares or 1.02% less from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 7,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Limited Com has 0% invested in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Ancora Lc reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 24,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 109,905 are owned by Blackrock. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) or 1.52 million shares. Prescott Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 13,700 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Raffles Assocs Lp stated it has 0.28% in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 106,882 shares. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) for 685 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 45,950 shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $53.77 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 73.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.25 million shares traded or 83.03% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS

Starboard Value Lp holds 11.81% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc for 10.04 million shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) owns 2.16 million shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 177,874 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.38% in the stock. Sector Gamma As, a Norway-based fund reported 308,020 shares.