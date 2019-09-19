Synacor Inc. (SYNC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synacor Inc. has 44.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Synacor Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Synacor Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.50% -8.20% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Synacor Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Synacor Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

With average price target of $1.93, Synacor Inc. has a potential upside of 34.03%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 102.41%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Synacor Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synacor Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Synacor Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance while Synacor Inc.’s rivals have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synacor Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Synacor Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synacor Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synacor Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. Competitively, Synacor Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Synacor Inc.’s rivals beat Synacor Inc.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.