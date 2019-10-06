Synacor Inc. (SYNC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Comparing side by side

Both Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. 1 -0.29 29.58M -0.19 0.00 Criteo S.A. 19 -1.53 63.24M 1.31 14.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synacor Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 2,042,535,561.39% -14.5% -8.2% Criteo S.A. 331,272,917.76% 9.2% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Synacor Inc. has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synacor Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Criteo S.A. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Criteo S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synacor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Synacor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Criteo S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year Synacor Inc. was less bearish than Criteo S.A.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Synacor Inc.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.