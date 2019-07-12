Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $453,100 as Share Price Rose; Daily Journal (DJCO) Stock Rose While Rwwm Has Upped Its Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 1.02 million shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $233.21. About 1,181 shares traded or 57.89% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 8.58M shares to 15.73 million shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21M for 55.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

