Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Ciena (CIEN) as Stock Value Rose; Capital World Investors Has Increased Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Holding by $194.90 Million

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 24,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 10,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 35,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 615,175 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18.44 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 billion, up from 17.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.58. About 6.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 6.26M shares to 12.36 million shares, valued at $2.48B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 4,399 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 96,180 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.66% or 1.02M shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 13,465 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 22,367 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 836,347 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc holds 3.18% or 934,440 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 28,425 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has 91,574 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,862 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).