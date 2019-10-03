Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $444,619; Encore Capital Group (ECPG)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 79 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased stock positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 32.17 million shares, up from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Encore Capital Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 19,771 shares with $2.65 million value, down from 23,114 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 16.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 9.66% above currents $136.36 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 526,220 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corporation. Hemenway Lc has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Bainco Interest Invsts has invested 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 297,461 shares or 5.03% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Ltd, a California-based fund reported 5.61 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 349,289 shares. 496,423 are owned by Oakmont Corp. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Howard Wealth Lc has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Blair William & Communications Il has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.09M shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Co holds 64,896 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited stated it has 8,569 shares. Argyle Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,108 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com stake by 12,238 shares to 24,463 valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr Com stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 37,908 shares. Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.62% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. for 456,712 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 3.87 million shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 1.76% invested in the company for 492,689 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 1.53% in the stock. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 43,983 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 217,573 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) has declined 1.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $41.39M for 5.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.