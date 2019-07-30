Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Among 2 analysts covering ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) rating on Monday, February 18. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $19 target. See ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) latest ratings:

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 40.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 19.75%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 24,888 shares with $495,000 value, down from 42,014 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $17.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 743,982 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 17.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 13,611 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 430 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $3.34 million activity. Zimmer Jeffrey J had bought 80,000 shares worth $1.43M on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 12,863 shares valued at $250,957 was bought by STATON DANIEL C. 5,000 shares valued at $96,600 were bought by ULM SCOTT on Friday, April 26. 1,500 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares with value of $29,650 were bought by MOUNTAIN JAMES R.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.06 million for 134.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 245,368 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 73,938 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Bbt Llc stated it has 14,006 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 1,175 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.19% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 15,464 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 946,332 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 120,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 915,669 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 21,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 97,510 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 58,313 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 22.87 million shares or 0.21% of the stock.