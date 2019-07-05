Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $325,394; Theleme Partners Llp Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.28 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 4.41 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $32.32M for 121.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 8.58 million shares to 15.73M shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Comerica National Bank owns 0.08% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 465,708 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.06% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 52,199 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 38,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.24% or 119,750 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 97,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 80,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Eagle Asset Inc, Florida-based fund reported 82,405 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Starboard Value Limited Partnership invested 9.64% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 7,714 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 1.89M shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 170,718 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,646 shares. Moreover, Finance Professionals Inc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7 shares. 7,765 were accumulated by Rothschild Invest Il. 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 25,942 are held by Vision Capital Mgmt. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 148,176 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 221,509 shares. Barbara Oil Company owns 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,000 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,320 shares. Ally Financial Inc reported 35,000 shares stake. Synovus Financial accumulated 105,624 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 44,000 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 729,370 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

