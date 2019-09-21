Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Equinix (EQIX) as Share Value Rose; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 679,020 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 374,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.50 million shares traded or 139.22% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6)

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 2,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 28,260 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Goelzer Investment Management reported 4,029 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Wealth Partners Llc reported 721 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Selkirk Lc has 19,600 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 6,786 shares in its portfolio. 878 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd accumulated 47,281 shares. Ejf Cap Lc owns 600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company holds 112,593 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation accumulated 66,990 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davidson Inv Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 1,241 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Residential REIT Stocks Looks Upbeat – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Appears Bright – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Outsmart the Machines for REIT Yields up to 11.1% – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Looks Bleak – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 48,614 shares to 86,976 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 43,000 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 398,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Covanta Hempstead Celebrates 30 Years of Service to the Community – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Presents At Stifel 2019 Investor Summit at WasteExpo Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.