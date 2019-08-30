Symphony Asset Management Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Raised by $371,875; Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Holder Caz Investments LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 955,591 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone stirs social housing row; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $153.22. About 230,338 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares to 8,447 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,321 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Franklin reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 111,996 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs L P. 138,680 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 2,542 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Captrust Advsrs invested in 279 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 5,839 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,378 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc owns 2.91% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 150,102 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 267,055 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.63% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ajo Lp reported 1,681 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital reported 15,000 shares. 58,520 were reported by Franklin Inc. Jnba Advsr invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Llc has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Personal Fincl Ser holds 8,070 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 12,060 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Financial Corporation In has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated accumulated 239,197 shares. 50,448 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 105,621 shares. Renaissance Invest holds 1.93% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 135,122 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 0.12% or 31,040 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.