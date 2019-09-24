Symphony Asset Management Raised Visa (V) Holding; Cardinal Health (CAH) Sentiment Is 1.19

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 249 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 210 reduced and sold their stakes in Cardinal Health Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 255.51 million shares, down from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 164 Increased: 191 New Position: 58.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 1,736 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 9,910 shares with $1.72M value, up from 8,174 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $390.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 5.30 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.2% or 5,960 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated accumulated 32,964 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com invested in 543,996 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Haverford Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 4.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 143,818 shares. 27,141 were accumulated by American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tt has 47,107 shares. 70,549 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 40,373 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 91,562 shares or 6.03% of the stock. Cim Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 7.49 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Co holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,756 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.87% above currents $174.29 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 617 shares to 2,027 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cumulus Media Inc stake by 38,296 shares and now owns 636,006 shares. Avaya Holdings Corp was reduced too.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 466,200 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.28% invested in the company for 98,852 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.17% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.