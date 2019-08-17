Symphony Asset Management Position in Oneok (OKE) Decreased by $347,553; Fiera Capital Increased Telus (TU) Position by $1.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 366,256 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares to 2,819 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 6,526 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 67,618 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 174,588 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Com has 1.83% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 346,759 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 1.36% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,342 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 3,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 10,553 are owned by Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,820 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 1,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 415,051 shares.

