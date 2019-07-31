Symphony Asset Management Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Lowered by $325,394; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $3.32 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 37,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68 million, down from 645,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 7.25 million shares traded or 58.57% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 8.29M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05M for 131.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 335,745 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fil reported 10.54M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 19,190 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 40,289 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,206 shares. Swedbank holds 0.28% or 2.92 million shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 30,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 97,189 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Communication stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.75 million shares. Crosslink Capital invested in 2.37% or 480,516 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 594,145 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 263,799 shares. Teton holds 44,360 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares to 27,128 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.