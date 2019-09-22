Symphony Asset Management Maintains Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA); Citigroup (C) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,107 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Affinity Inv Limited Co has invested 2.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp owns 8,079 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,110 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 20,059 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Llc holds 0.35% or 42,857 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc owns 9,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset North America stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Aspiriant reported 3,059 shares. Tctc Holding Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,771 shares. Donald Smith owns 724,858 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Burns J W And New York stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 739,363 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

