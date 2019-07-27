Symphony Asset Management Maintains Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 232.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 461 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 16,040 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,903 shares. M&T State Bank Corp has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sei Invests holds 14,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability accumulated 7,549 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fmr Lc invested in 0.02% or 907,782 shares. First Tru LP holds 3,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,200 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.08% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Allen Inv Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,600 shares. Bb&T holds 1,311 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,900 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.71% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio. At State Bank invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 496,958 shares. Bp Pcl owns 39,000 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox has 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Columbus Circle has 2.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gam Ag has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Finance Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Insight 2811 reported 113 shares. Twin Cap has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares. Mairs accumulated 616 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.