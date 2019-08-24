Symphony Asset Management Lowered Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.73 Million; Market Value Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77M shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,067 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.21% or 9,345 shares. Martin & Comm Tn reported 1.39% stake. World Investors reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 26,300 shares. 25,138 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 8,412 are held by Reilly Advsr Ltd Com. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Asset Management One Limited reported 331,225 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 67.46M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shelton Management holds 1,329 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 18,890 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 43,952 shares. Bluestein R H holds 20,155 shares. 2,500 are held by Hartford Financial. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 202,617 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 4.22M shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 8,922 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,026 are owned by Johnson Group. Assets Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 117,473 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.15M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 89,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 86,139 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares to 2,819 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE).