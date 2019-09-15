Symphony Asset Management Lifted Position in Boeing Co/The (BA); As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Verity & Verity Has Lowered Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,107 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 27,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,284 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Gp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 342 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,838 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.78% stake. Moreover, Clal Ins Enterp Hldgs has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,000 shares. Retirement Planning Group holds 665 shares. Nadler Fincl Group reported 1,079 shares stake. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,721 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 2,592 shares. Argi Svcs Limited Liability has 2,946 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 1.51 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Exchange Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,277 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Top Tobacco Stocks Still Burning Strong – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says ‘We Have To Do Something On Vaping’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,212 shares to 138,974 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls holds 706 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 607,483 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Lc holds 775 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 8,823 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 28,050 were reported by Howard Capital Mgmt. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has 11,179 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.35% or 1.79M shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 7,765 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability holds 8,350 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 5.33 million shares. Blackhill Cap owns 32,924 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability accumulated 0.66% or 38,876 shares. White Pine Inv Com invested in 5,066 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.