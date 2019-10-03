Symphony Asset Management Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $458,374; Oppenheimer & Company Lowered By $937,023 Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 21.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 16,439 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 60,672 shares with $3.51M value, down from 77,111 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 635,072 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 58.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 2,258 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 6,104 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 3,846 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $209.2. About 843,863 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Among 4 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $71’s average target is 3.98% above currents $68.28 stock price. XPO Logistics had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated accumulated 14,015 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 206,033 shares. Bridges Inv reported 5,450 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 13,945 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,836 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 24,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 43,582 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 3,889 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.67% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,636 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). E&G Advsrs LP invested in 7,350 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 6,474 shares to 41,795 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 7,412 shares and now owns 21,091 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Invesco Senior Loan Etf stake by 220,000 shares to 143,313 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,343 shares and now owns 19,771 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $257.50’s average target is 23.09% above currents $209.2 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $19500 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Natixis has 24,489 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com has 972,681 shares. Navellier & Associate invested in 0.11% or 3,509 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 27,399 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Counselors Inc accumulated 0.06% or 7,819 shares. 152,575 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 36,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 14,620 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 71,400 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 165 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 10 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated holds 2.15% or 21,672 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.21% or 1,875 shares. Field & Main Bancorporation reported 3,820 shares stake.