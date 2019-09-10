Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Ptc Com (PTC) Holding by $495,420; Shares Declined; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Its Holding in Lowe’s (LOW) by $2.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 973,646 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,890 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp. Btim Corp holds 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 13,909 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 741,682 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). D E Shaw And Com holds 1.23% or 8.72M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs reported 22,423 shares. Parsec Finance Management accumulated 241,756 shares. 423,759 were reported by Axa. Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 28,729 shares. 3.58M are held by Capital Investors. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 66,977 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc owns 117,102 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Management has 17,819 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 21.10 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

