Symphony Asset Management Increases Stake in Radian Group Com (RDN); As Amphenol New (APH) Market Valuation Rose, Palisade Capital Management Cut Its Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 154.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 24,627 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 6,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,334 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, down from 250,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 22,915 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 34,839 shares to 736,302 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 12,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82M for 26.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,743 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 14,969 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Company invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Captrust stated it has 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 15,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.07% or 62,200 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 24,741 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 734,800 shares. 46,614 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.13 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited reported 8 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lpl Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 26,271 shares. Jlb & Associates has invested 2.74% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 38,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co owns 546,175 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 5,364 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 230,267 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Sageworth accumulated 1,089 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 6,716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 95,700 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.03% or 154,560 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 5.06 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 15.54M shares. 1,220 are owned by First Mercantile Com. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 590,054 shares.

