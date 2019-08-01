Symphony Asset Management Increases Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK); New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Maximus (MMS) Holding by $733,950; Valuation Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.13. About 200,195 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 39,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,782 shares. 243 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 179 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 584,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 9,722 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 100 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.30M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 25 were reported by Lenox Wealth. Oarsman Inc stated it has 0.19% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stephens Investment Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 121,696 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 338,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 2,832 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gp accumulated 101 shares. 6,112 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd. Capital City Tru Communications Fl reported 3,000 shares stake.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17,126 shares to 24,888 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Rockwell Automation Break the Cycle? – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lonza Selects Rockwell Automation for Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Operations – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC).

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.35M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Chatham Cap holds 0.6% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 32,850 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 3,935 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 417,474 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Cap Fund Mgmt owns 127,375 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Virginia-based Verus Partners has invested 0.18% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 310,300 shares. Gam Ag owns 23,819 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Inc accumulated 532,970 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 7,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Com has 10,650 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,691 shares.

