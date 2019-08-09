Symphony Asset Management Holds Holding in Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE); White Pine Capital Has Upped Its Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) Stake by $568,320 as Stock Value Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 659,826 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TlAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 12/03/2018 – MACOM Expands 5G Optical Connectivity Portfolio with 28Gbps TIAs for CPRI and Ethernet Applications; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/03/2018 – MACOM and ColorChip Announce a 100G Single-Lambda QSFP28 Module for Cloud Data Center Applications

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 925,338 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. $68,320 worth of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was sold by Croteau John.

