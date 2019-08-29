Symphony Asset Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Boosted by $380,016; Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $705,000 as Valuation Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 94,194 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 9,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,313 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 16.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.87 million shares to 10.98M shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn).