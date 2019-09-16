Symphony Asset Management Holding in Axis Capital Hldgs LTD Shs (AXS) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose; As Winnebago Inds Com (WGO) Stock Rose, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed by $1.66 Million Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs (AXS) by 196.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 7,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 11,787 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, up from 3,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 80,564 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc Com (WGO) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 43,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 24,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 68,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 169,365 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company holds 76,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Cwm Limited Company owns 200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,463 shares stake. Swiss National Bank accumulated 56,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 1.41% or 1.30M shares. 4,233 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 6,727 shares. Check Capital Inc Ca owns 7,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 178 shares. Paloma Prtn Management owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 11,463 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Timucuan Asset Management Fl stated it has 912,519 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,555 shares to 4,573 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95 million for 8.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Re Welcomes Gino Smith as Head of Property for EMEA LatAm – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Re Welcomes Joe Sweeting as Head of Lloyd’s Casualty Reinsurance – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Names Robert Quane as Head of Underwriting and Portfolio Optimization – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Names Kelly Isikoff Chief Information Security Officer – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 78,200 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,695 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 46,595 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Oppenheimer has invested 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.12M shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Fil Ltd invested in 255,168 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 5,255 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 4,473 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 27,629 shares to 16,284 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 167,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).