Symphony Asset Management Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) Lowered as Share Price Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 92,657 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, down from 103,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 266,091 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 1,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.13. About 2.07M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Harness Mad Cannabis Growth Without the Risk – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,045 shares to 1,228 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 38,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,006 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs has invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 1,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clean Yield Gp reported 0.06% stake. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5,826 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 5.1% or 15.73M shares. Farmers Bancorp holds 24,156 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 357,143 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Family Mngmt Corp accumulated 29,904 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.38 million shares. Cypress Grp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 106,853 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security National Trust Comm holds 1.35% or 24,780 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Names Knavish, Liebert Executive Vice Presidents – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fastest 3D Printer Nexa3D Welcomes Frank S. Sklarsky to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.41% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Weiss Multi holds 6,001 shares. 5,541 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.58% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Farmers stated it has 0.62% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ruggie Grp, a Florida-based fund reported 43 shares. City has 558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 4.18M shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. 4,924 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 36,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 2,276 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment owns 1.15M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 4,267 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 1.02M shares.