Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Kennametal (KMT) as Market Value Declined; As Plantronics New (PLT) Stock Price Declined, Trellus Management Company Upped Its Stake by $1.16 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 393,557 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 699,275 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,708 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Spark Invest Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 52,100 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 4,486 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 34,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,587 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 635,019 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn accumulated 1.98M shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc accumulated 36,984 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 151,563 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. 339,952 are held by Sg Cap Mgmt Lc. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 34,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,951 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.87M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Lc accumulated 1.2% or 326,625 shares. 28,505 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 296,000 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 1.12% or 2.41 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 50,054 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,903 shares. Lsv Asset holds 143,600 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Principal Gru invested in 0.01% or 365,865 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar International Corp (Prn).