Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Kennametal (KMT) Stake as Market Value Declined; Fragasso Group Maintains Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO)

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 484,289 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,546 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 558,005 shares traded or 80.83% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares to 15,727 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 262,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $70,899 activity.

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 1.15% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KMT’s profit will be $70.87M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares to 4,628 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 16,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).