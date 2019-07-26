Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $371,875; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $948,260

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 71.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 5,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,203 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 7,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 869,915 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.08M shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts Inc invested in 0.59% or 5,356 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated accumulated 2,330 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Motco stated it has 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 164,431 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 20,107 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 109 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Communications has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 2,709 shares. 2,593 are held by Cibc Mkts. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 338,200 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 6,160 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,577 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares to 444,434 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 206 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 337,757 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 115,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,045 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 158,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 1,611 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Co. Aviva Public Limited Company has 26,424 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability reported 518 shares. Green Square Lc holds 1,194 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 60 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 140 shares.

