Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $1.01 Million as Shares Rose; Boltwood Capital Management Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Stock Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 24,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 10,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 35,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 766,578 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 2.62 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com by 12,238 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 48,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested in 0.08% or 1.89M shares. 67,700 were reported by Hillsdale Invest. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,207 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 50,240 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 5 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 15,387 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 103,874 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 13,824 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mason Street Llc stated it has 76,286 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2,292 shares.

