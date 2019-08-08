Symphony Asset Management Has Cut Position in Kennametal (KMT) by $423,468; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Share Value Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Lifted Stake by $2.15 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 211,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, up from 196,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $151.05. About 232,557 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 254,015 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.31% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 23,773 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 3,252 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 586 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Essex reported 2,248 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 211,200 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.3% or 6,070 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Company Al has 0.26% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,110 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 127,942 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh stated it has 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Howe Rusling reported 266 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Park National Oh accumulated 20,443 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 79,448 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 36,989 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 40,000 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 4,990 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,309 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 135,660 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 51,730 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 29,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 49,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 43,730 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 1,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.68% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 0% or 734 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 286,700 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Broadview Limited Company accumulated 30,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 50,477 shares. Century owns 226,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.