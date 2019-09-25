Symphony Asset Management Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Advent International Has Decreased Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 5.93 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.