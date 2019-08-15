Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped By $318,300 Its Oxford Industries (OXM) Holding

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 3,708 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 23,114 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 19,406 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 15.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 4,244 shares as Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 343,488 shares with $25.85 million value, up from 339,244 last quarter. Oxford Industries Inc now has $1.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 142,457 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM); 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 25,180 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 155,219 shares. 42,943 are held by Barclays Public Limited. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Weiss Multi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 19,791 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 8,526 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 421 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 200,140 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 3,811 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 56,159 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 5,135 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 391,349 shares to 608,053 valued at $72.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Health Care Select Sector (XLV) stake by 4,261 shares and now owns 30,030 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility Fd (EFAV) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.77% above currents $133.18 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Cumulus Media Inc stake by 265,666 shares to 674,302 valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Senior Loan Etf stake by 1.68M shares and now owns 363,313 shares. Teradyne Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

