Symphony Asset Management Decreased Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) as Market Value Rose; First Republic Bank (FRC) Position Lifted by Cambridge Trust Company

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.17M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $32.77M for 127.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.01% or 1,609 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Lc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 545,842 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Invsts. D E Shaw Communications invested in 99,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 506,770 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Whittier Trust Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Sandler Capital Management owns 34,200 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 87,259 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il accumulated 15,436 shares. 5.03 million are owned by Contour Asset Limited Co. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Majedie Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,132 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 97,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 596,919 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares to 30,273 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 17,856 shares to 252,564 shares, valued at $30.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

