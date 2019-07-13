Symphony Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $453,100; Visa (Put) (V) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 595,567 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 2.56% or 506,030 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company reported 24,266 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 3.75% or 111,820 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 2.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 88,597 shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 19,877 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,275 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.87% or 1.03 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company has 1.87% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,215 shares. Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,615 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bangor Savings Bank reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Edge Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bellecapital has 34,767 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 3,381 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Invest Counsel owns 0.14% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,385 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 175 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 48,738 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 8,130 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 71,326 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 154 shares. Dorsey Wright accumulated 41,961 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Huntington Bank reported 1,100 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 546,546 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 26,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys Rides on Solid Product Suite & Wide Customer Base – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Synopsys, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 55.41 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.