Symphony Asset Management Cut Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Ami Investment Management Cut Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 31.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 8,447 shares with $973,000 value, down from 12,387 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $19.76B valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 495,492 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased American Int’l Group (AIG) stake by 50.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as American Int’l Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 9,125 shares with $393,000 value, down from 18,595 last quarter. American Int’l Group now has $50.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 6.02M shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 19,767 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.84M shares. Intact Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington invested 0.61% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Capital Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 5.54M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 3.99M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 115,138 are held by Cibc Markets. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 0.71% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mackenzie stated it has 338,589 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 16.31 million are held by Franklin Resource. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 41,183 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 33,250 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Compass Point upgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Friday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,940 shares to 4,628 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 11,772 shares and now owns 17,544 shares. Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10.