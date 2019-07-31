Symphony Asset Management Cut Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $325,394; Stock Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Raised Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Stock Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 2.79 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.69M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.965. About 2.46 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05 million for 133.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

