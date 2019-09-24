Symphony Asset Management Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at Arotech (ARTX) Raised By 8.04%

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 43.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 287 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 372 shares with $704,000 value, down from 659 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $863.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $40.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1744.65. About 3.61M shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) had an increase of 8.04% in short interest. ARTX’s SI was 192,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.04% from 177,800 shares previously. With 96,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX)’s short sellers to cover ARTX’s short positions. The SI to Arotech Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 1.27M shares traded or 501.98% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.40 million. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, makes, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. It currently has negative earnings. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,950 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $9,950 were bought by Krutty Dean M on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc (Prn) stake by 2.10 million shares to 20.10M valued at $30.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Evo Pmts Inc Cl A Com stake by 12,238 shares and now owns 24,463 shares. Virtu Finl Inc Cl A was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 32.50% above currents $1744.65 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.