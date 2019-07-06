Symphony Asset Management Cut Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.73 Million as Shares Declined; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $10.47 Million; Market Value Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 216,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 444,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 660,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 7.17M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 44,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.97 million, down from 452,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “33 Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Bronze National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: Put Your Chips On Mastercard – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares to 840,575 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.43 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 102,662 shares. Asset Strategies reported 28,959 shares stake. Junto Cap Lp holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 143,165 shares. Profund Advisors Llc reported 0.2% stake. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc holds 0.24% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 15,043 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 350,000 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated holds 154,970 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 526,549 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 338,801 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.01% or 194 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6,773 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.94M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 1.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 13,670 shares. Argentiere Capital Ag holds 200,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hap Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3.06M shares. Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Penn Mngmt Co owns 64,622 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean’s Backlog Makes The Company An Uncontested Leader – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean February 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.