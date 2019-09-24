Symphony Asset Management Cut Holding in Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) by $4.85 Million; As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Position by $10.74 Million

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 29,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 1,228 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 30,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 15,445 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 60.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 52,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 139,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.61 million, up from 87,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $226.66. About 44,229 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,000 shares to 13,205 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 115,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,239 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,258 shares to 6,104 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc Cl A by 18,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.69 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.