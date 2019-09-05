Symphony Asset Management Boosted Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Value Rose; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Held by Vision Capital Management Inc

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 3.75 million shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 2.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares to 5,885 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,313 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

