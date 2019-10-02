Symphony Asset Management Boosted Medtronic (MDT) Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26M, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 8.57M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 10,739 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 2.12 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 2,581 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 2,137 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 66,707 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 64,071 shares. Cambridge Inv Research, Iowa-based fund reported 98,566 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,812 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc reported 108,739 shares. Allstate reported 94,080 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Co reported 19,674 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 11,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,913 are held by Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Sarasin And Prtn Llp invested in 0.16% or 94,575 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 133,540 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 32,304 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.39 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 0.63% or 23.01M shares. Golub Limited Liability stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,820 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited. Goodwin Daniel L owns 12,300 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 0.11% or 20,178 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Mngmt Corp has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles holds 13,592 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Limited has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 66,400 were reported by Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd reported 75,428 shares stake. White Elm Capital reported 225,430 shares. City Company holds 1,422 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,674 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

