Symphony Asset Management Boosted Its Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Position by $499,552; Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Stake by $613,223

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 14,261 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 105,439 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, up from 91,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 8.67 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 15,611 shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 41,130 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 25,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 5.22 million shares traded or 92.05% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 32,090 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.01M shares. Mirae Asset Limited owns 79,268 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 1,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.37% or 228,426 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 60 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 7.93 million shares. 135,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Vanguard Gru owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18.25 million shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd holds 0.51% or 42,237 shares in its portfolio. 150,000 were reported by Redwood Mngmt Limited Co.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha" on April 22, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: "Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest" published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire" on August 22, 2019.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 167,450 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $29.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,466 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,868 shares to 52,240 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,333 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

More important recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com" on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: "Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com", Bizjournals.com published: "Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal" on August 21, 2019.