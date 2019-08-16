Symphony Asset Management Boosted Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Holding By $614,974; Altrinsic Global Advisors Upped Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $3.41 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 14,458 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 108,085 shares with $25.55M value, up from 93,627 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 459,075 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) stake by 169.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 26,738 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 42,530 shares with $998,000 value, up from 15,792 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc Com now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 422,847 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $25 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.70% above currents $23.43 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.97% above currents $231.54 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Mizuho downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, March 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 4. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $402 target.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M.